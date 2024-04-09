Patna, Apr 9 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday charged "officials of the education department" with impeding the regularisation of academic sessions in universities across the state.

He made the remarks here while chairing a meeting of Vice Chancellors of state universities, who complained of non-cooperation by the state education department.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, the VCs submitted that the department's order to freeze bank accounts of the varsities had "affected timely holding of examinations and evaluation of answer scripts".

The department had last month ordered freezing of bank accounts of most state varsities following the failure of respective Vice Chancellors to attend a review meeting.

"The department has no right to order freezing of universities' accounts. At the most, it can recommend such action based on which the Chancellor may pass an appropriate order," the Vice Chancellors informed the Governor.

The Governor of Bihar is the ex-officio Chancellor of state-run universities.

The VCs also alleged before the Governor that the education department was indulging in a smear campaign on social media "giving the impression that the Raj Bhavan and the VCs were hindering efforts by the department to improve higher education".

They further alleged "in the past one year, classes have been held regularly and exams have been conducted on time. This does not seem to be to the liking of the education department which is placing hurdles".

The Governor said it appears officials of the Bihar education department want to undo all efforts in the direction of regularisation of academic sessions, which have yielded positive results.

"This would only lead to a return of the education system to the past sorry state. Proper coordination between the department and Raj Bhavan is essential for improving the state's education scenario," he said.

Assuring the VCs that their concerns will be looked into, the Governor urged them to act in the interests of the students.

