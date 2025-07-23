New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Amid Opposition continued ruckus in both the Houses of the Parliament on Wednesday, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that it is "beyond his understanding" why the Opposition benches are not allowing legislative business to take place while the Centre is ready to discuss any issue.

"It is beyond my understanding that when the government is ready to discuss any issue, then at least let the Parliament run, ask questions, and we are ready to discuss. This is part of Opposition's political strategy; they always try to mislead people by picking up such issues," the Union Minister told reporters.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned until 2 pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition, who Are demanding a discussion on the Bihar SIR. The session was adjourned soon after it reconvened at 12 PM.

Further, Union Minister Paswan also criticised the Opposition for being hypocritical and trying to mislead the people with false information.

Paswan also accused Rahul Gandhi of being hypocritical, saying that earlier allegations had been raised regarding discrepancies in electoral rolls in the 2024 Maharashtra elections, but the Congress leader opposes the SIR in poll-bound Bihar, which would help address any problems in the voter rolls.

"They had raised the issue of duplicate votes in Maharashtra elections, Rahul Gandhi, through Congress said. But now that you have complained, how do we fix it? It can be fixed through the SIR only, so when we implement this, then you have a problem with that too," he added.

Criticising the Opposition parties for misleading the people, he alleged that there is a pattern of doing the same thing, citing the parties' accusations against the Centre of destroying the Constitution during the CAA-NRC protests.

"They had said in Lok Sabha (elections) before that Constitution will be finished, now it has been more than a year since the government has been formed which Constitution has been finished? They had done a similar thing during NRC and CAA, too. The law was for giving citizenship, but they said it would take away citizenship and spread false information among muslims. The law is supposed to give citizenship to religious minorities in other countries where muslims are a majority. Now they are doing the same thing with SIR in Bihar," Paswan said.

The opposition leaders have been demanding that the Prime Minister address both houses and the nation on crucial issues, including the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. (ANI)

