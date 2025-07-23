Mumbai, July 23: The Indian passport has improved its ranking significantly in the Henley Passport Index 2025, jumping eight positions to secure the 77th spot globally. This is the biggest single-year jump for Indian passport holders, who can now travel to 59 countries either without a visa or by obtaining a visa on arrival - two more than earlier in the year. Singapore has retained the top spot, now giving access to 195 destinations. Notably, the Henley Passport Index ranks passports by the number of destinations offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.

In Asia, Indian passport holders can travel to Thailand, Malaysia, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines (14 days visa-free), Macao, Myanmar (visa-on-arrival) and Sri Lanka (visa-on-arrival). Kenya, Senegal and Gambia are African countries where Indian passport holders get visa-free entry. Other notable countries allowing easy access to Indians are Fiji, Micronesia, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue Island, Kiribati, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent & Grenadines and Trinidad & Tobago. Passport Seva Program 2.0, E-Passport Rollout Across India Announced by S Jaishankar on Passport Seva Divas 2025; Check Details.

Top 10 Storngest Passports

Rank Countries Visa-free access 1 Singapore 193 2 Japan, South Korea 190 3 Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain 189 4 Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden 188 5 Greece, New Zealand, Switzerland 187 6 United KIngdom 186 7 Australia, Czechia, Hungary, Malta, Poland 185 8 Canada, Estonia, UAE 184 9 Croatia, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia 183 10 Iceland, Lithuania, US 182

While Singapore topped, Japan and South Korea have been ranked second in the Henley Passport Index 2025. Seven European nations including France, Germany and Italy share the third position. The US, once at the top, now ranks 10th, tied with Iceland and Lithuania. What Is E-Passport? What Are the Benefits and How Can You Apply for an E-Passport With RFID Chip?

Saudi Arabia has made the largest gain in 2025, adding four destinations since January and now offering access to 91 countries. Afghanistan is at the bottom with visa-free access to only 25 destinations.

