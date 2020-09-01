Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Burglars barged into an ATM kiosk of a private bank here and stole cash estimated to be several lakhs, police said on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at Sector 11 in Vasundhara colony on Monday night. The thieves have taken away the cash tray after cutting the machine with a gas cutter, police said.

The exact amount stolen will be ascertained after scrutinising the balance sheet of the bank, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Verma told PTI.

The bank manager told the police that around Rs 4 lakh was deposited in the ATM and around Rs 2 lakh was readily available in the cash dispenser for withdrawal.

Police are interrogating the cash depositing company employees and also probing the case from other angles, Verma added. PTI

