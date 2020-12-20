New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that attachment of National Conference leader Dr Farooq Abdullah's properties is sheer "political vendetta".

"Attaching Dr Farooq sahab's properties is sheer political vendetta as was evident from the abuses heaped on PAGD by BJP. People of J&K were least impressed & placed their faith in the alliance. Using agencies like NIA & ED to settle scores shows BJPs frustration," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached multiple properties of National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, valued around Rs 11.86 crores under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the laundering of funds of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). (ANI)

