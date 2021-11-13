New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy that led to martyrdom of soldiers and their family members in Manipur deserves unreserved condemnation and that the nation stands united with the bereaved families.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the country's oldest paramilitary were killed on Saturday in a welter of IED blasts and burst of gunfire in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

"The attack on the Assam Rifles convoy that led to martyrdom of our soldiers and family members in Manipur deserves unreserved condemnation. This cowardly act reaffirms our resolve to root out terror in all its forms and manifestations. We stand united with the bereaved families," Kovind tweeted.

