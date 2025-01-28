Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Tuesday that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal should apologise for an incident of a man attempting to vandalise a statue of B R Ambedkar in Punjab's Amritsar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Punjab.

"On January 26, tableaux were being taken out on Delhi's Kartavya Path and respect was being shown to the Constitution, whereas in Amritsar, Baba Saheb's statue was being vandalised," Meghwal told reporters in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

"Arvind Kejriwal should apologise for that," he said.

A man vandalised the statue of Ambedkar in Amritsar on Republic Day.

Meghwal also hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remark over BJP leaders visiting the Maha Kumbh and taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Kharge had asked if such an act would help eradicate poverty from the country.

"Congress leaders have no right to comment on Indian culture. Such comments should not be made. This is a condemnable statement," the Union minister of state for law and justice said.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil also criticised Kharge during his Bikaner visit.

"Crores of people from all over the country are visiting the Maha Kumbh. People have so much faith. Such statements have made people think that Congress leaders are playing with faith," he said.

"I think the Congress is going to suffer a huge loss for this statement," Patil said.

Asked about Kejriwal's allegation that poison is being mixed into the Yamuna river in Haryana to disrupt Delhi's water supply, he said, "Kejriwal makes a mistake and then apologises. This is his habit."

