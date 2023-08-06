Gurugram, Aug 6 (PTI) Haryana authorities on Sunday razed several illegal structures in violence-hit Nuh including a hotel from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession during the clashes last week, officials said on the fourth day of the demolition drive.

Besides the three-storey Sahara Hotel near Nalhar Road Chowk, a restaurant and a showroom of tiles were also demolished, they said. As many as 162 permanent and 591 temporary structures have been demolished in the district so far.

Different teams of the administration, accompanied by the paramilitary and the police, also removed alleged encroachments in Punhana, Pinganwa, Nagina, Tauru and Ferozpur Jhirka.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said these structures were built illegally and were used by "hooligans" to throw stones during the recent violence.

Deputy Commissioner of Nuh Dhirender Khargata said that action will continue "against people involved in illegal construction and anti-social activities in the district".

A senior police officer claimed that CCTV footage showed people pelting stones and firing bullets from the roof of the Sahara Hotel.

"The hotel owner knew everything, but even after that he did not stop the culprits from collecting stones. With the help of four poclain machines, the hotel was demolished in four hours," the officer said.

Till Sunday, illegal constructions were removed from 57.5 acres of land at 37 places while 162 permanent and 591 temporary structures have been demolished in the district, the DC said.

The police was continuing raids to nab those involved in the violence that erupted on July 31.

Till Saturday, 147 people have been arrested and a total of 56 FIRs registered, officials said, adding eight people arrested on Friday were residents of Bharatpur and Alwar districts in Rajasthan.

A 50-member team from Gurugram police scoured the Nalhad hill on Sunday from where hooligans had allegedly opened fire on devotees.

"The search operation continued from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Sunday. Two 'desi katta' (country-made pistols) and a dozen bullet shells have been found on the upper part of the hill.

"A 'desi katta' has been recovered near Khedla Chowk. All the weapons have been sent for forensic examination," a police officer said.

Khadgata said curfew was relaxed on Sunday from 9 am to 12 noon.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh after the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday.

