New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Grappling with rising CNG costs and navigating the government's push for electric vehicles, auto drivers in Delhi are weighing their options this election season.

Auto rickshaw drivers, seen as a dependable vote bank for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), say they are facing a host of challenges which could influence their electoral preferences in the February 5 elections.

Also Read | Is PM Narendra Modi Attending Donald Trump's Inauguration? Who Will Represent India at New US President's Swearing In Ceremony?.

For years, auto drivers have played a significant role in Delhi's electoral politics. Their visibility on the streets, combined with their direct interactions with lakhs of commuters, makes them crucial opinion influencers and grassroot campaigners for political parties.

However, as this election season heats up, cracks are beginning to appear in the AAP's dependable votebank.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Unable To Afford INR 30 Dormitory Fee, Man Sleeps Outside Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru; Dies Due to Cold.

Many auto drivers feel the AAP has worked for their benefit in the past but believe more could have been done to address their woes.

"They (AAP) increased fares a few years back, which was good for us. But now, with CNG prices skyrocketing, it barely makes a difference," Rajesh Kumar, a driver at the New Delhi Railway station, said.

Other auto drivers echoed concerns about operational costs.

"Maintenance is expensive, fuel is expensive, and passengers always negotiate fares. We are struck between rising costs and shrinking income," Suresh Yadav, an auto driver hailing from Laxmi Nagar, said.

The AAP government in 2023 revised auto and taxi fares amid increase in CNG price in the national capital. Fuel prices fluctuate based on global crude oil market trends.

For this year's election the AAP has announced several benefits for auto rickshaw drivers.

AAP convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in December announced that auto drivers would be provided with life insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh.

Additionally, drivers will receive Rs 1 lakh for their daughter's wedding, Rs 2,500 twice a year for uniforms (during Holi and Diwali), and coaching fees for competitive exams.

The PoochO app, which helps users book registered auto rides, will also be re-launched.

The government's push for e-autos has also divided auto drivers. While some see it as a welcome change, others find the transition daunting due to the high initial costs and lack of adequate charging infrastructure.

"Who has Rs 2-3 lakh to buy an e-auto? Even if we take a loan, where are the charging stations? It feels like they announce these policies without thinking about us," Irfan, who has been driving an auto for the past 15 years, said.

However, a few drivers appreciate the subsidies offered for e-autos.

"The AAP has done a lot to make e-autos affordable, but they need to solve the charging issue first," Karan, who recently switched to an electric vehicle, said.

For many drivers, the biggest challenge remains the competition from the app-based services like Ola and Uber.

"They have eaten into our business. People prefer booking cabs now. The government has not done enough to protest our interests," auto driver Arvind Sharma said.

While the AAP has promised to regulate ride-hailing apps to create level playing field, several drivers claim the promises remain unfulfilled.

Auto drivers have also voiced concern over lack of social security measures.

"We have no health insurance or pension. If something happens to us, our families suffer. All we ask is for the government to think about our future too," another auto driver Ram Lal said.

Despite these grievances, many auto drivers still see the AAP as their best bet.

"Whatever anyone says, they have done more for us than other parties. The BJP or Congress never even talked about auto drivers," Vinod Kumar, who has been driving an auto for nearly two decades, said.

"We are still with them, but they need to listen to us more. If we are their vote bank, they should solve our problems," Anil Mishra, an auto driver from Karol Bagh, said.

Though it remains to be seen whether the auto drivers will continue to back the AAP overwhelmingly or will their grievances drive them to consider alternatives, a majority of auto drivers remain active participants in the AAP's election campaign with some displaying party flags and posters on their vehicles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)