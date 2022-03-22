New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after being hit by an allegedly speeding BMW car on Delhi-Meerut Highway in the eastern part of the city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, they said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Says Putting Peace Terms Up for Vote in Ukraine Will Harm Negotiations.

Police rushed to the spot and found one black BMW and one auto-rickshaw in damaged condition, and no drivers, they said.

During enquiry, it was revealed that the injured auto driver was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Also Read | ICAI Intermediate Examination 2021 Results: Challa Yaswanth From Srikakulam Becomes All India Topper.

He was identified as Sher Mohammad, a resident of Khajuri Khas, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Pandav Nagar Police Station and investigation was taken up to find the culprit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

In its investigation, police zeroed in on one Anoop Gaba, a resident of Vivek Vihar, who was apprehended.

Gaba confessed during interrogation that he was driving the car and was with his son at the time of the incident, the DCP said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post mortem, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)