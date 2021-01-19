New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The central government on Tuesday informed that avian influenza has been confirmed in five states for poultry birds and in 10 states for the crow, migratory and wild birds till January 19.

Further, bird flu has been confirmed in poultry samples from Kerala's Allapuzha district and in Maharashtra's Nanded, Satara, Latur, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Mumbai and Beed districts.

Avian influenza has been confirmed in the crow, migratory and wild birds in the states of Uttar and Punjab, informed Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry.

In Maharashtra, the containment operations have been completed and sanitization is under process. In all other affected culling of poultry, birds are underway.

Surveillance work is in progress at the places where positive results have been reported in crow, migratory birds and wild birds.

Further, in Madhya Pradesh's districts of Harda and Mandsaur, culling operations have been completed. The culling operation of poultry is continuing in the epicentres of Haryana's Panchkula district.

The central team is visiting the affected sites for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country. It has visited Raigad and Pune district of Maharashtra to monitor the epicentres of the avian influenza outbreak. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)