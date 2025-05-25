Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday met with the family of Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, the 23-year-old Army officer who died while saving a fellow soldier during an operational task in North Sikkim, and demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government announces ex gratia worth Rs One crore for the deceased officer's kin.

"I salute his (Shashank Tiwari) bravery and his mother for giving birth to such a person, who has made his name immortal. This is a tragedy for the country. Although money can't estimate the value of life, I demand that the Uttar Pradesh government provide financial assistance worth Rs one crore to the family of the deceased (Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari)," said Prasad, who represents the Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituency.

"I will get a memorial built in the name of the martyr from the MP fund. I will talk to the family members," he added.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari was laid to rest with full state honours on Saturday. There is a constant rush of public representatives at his house with people offering their condolences.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari also reached the officer's residence and paid his tribute while expressing sorrow over the unfortunate demise of the Shashank Tiwari.

"He was from our assembly. (His death is) very painful and sad incident. Our government is constantly with martyrs. Rs 50 lakh have been announced, we thank the Chief Minister profusely," he added.

In an extraordinary display of courage, leadership, and comradeship, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of SIKKIM SCOUTS of the Indian Army made the ultimate sacrifice while saving a fellow soldier during an operational task in North Sikkim on 22 May 2025.

The 23-year-old officer, commissioned less than six months ago on 14 December 2024, was leading a Route Opening Patrol towards a Tactical Operating Base (TOB) in Sikkim--a key post being prepared for future deployment. Around 11:00 AM, Agniveer Stephan Subba, a member of the patrol, lost footing while crossing a log bridge and was swept away by a powerful mountain stream.

Demonstrating remarkable presence of mind, selfless leadership, and unwavering commitment to his team, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari instinctively leapt into the treacherous waters to save the Agniveer without hesitation. Another soldier, Naik Pukar Katel, also followed immediately in support. Together, they managed to rescue the drowning Agniveer. However, Lieutenant Tiwari was tragically swept away by the forceful current. Despite desperate efforts by his patrol, his body was recovered 800 metres downstream by 11:30 AM. (ANI)

