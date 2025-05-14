Patna (Bihar) [India], may 14 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday paid tributes to Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Rambabu Singh, who was killed in the line of duty during the conflict between India and Pakistan, and demanded that "martyr" title be awarded to those enrolled in military forces, who sacrificed their lives while serving the country.

"I hope that the Chief Minister provides financial assistance worth Rs 50 lakh announced (for the kin of the deceased jawan). I will also write a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to award the title of martyr to those who were killed serving the country, to those enrolled in BSF, Military, CISF, or CRPF," Yadav told reporters here.

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

The mortal remains of BSF jawan Rambabu Singh, a resident of Vasilpur village in the Siwan district, who lost his life due to cross-border shelling by Pakistan, were brought to Patna.

"The mortal remains of BSF Jawan Rambabu Singh have arrived in Patna. The Bihar CM tweeted in this regard, so I got to know that his mortal remains will arrive today. That's why we have come here and paid our tributes to him. We are thankful to the bravery of the armed forces," Yadav said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Leads 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Success.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced financial assistance worth Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the BSF jawan killed in action.

Kumar posted on X, "Salute to BSF Jawan Ram Babu Singh, a resident of Vasilpur village of Gautam Buddh Nagar police station area of Siwan district of Bihar, who was martyred in firing by Pakistani Army on Jammu-Kashmir border. The country will always remember his martyrdom. I am deeply saddened by this incident. On the martyrdom of the brave son, we pray to God to give strength to his family to bear the pain in this hour of grief. The nearest dependent of martyr soldier Rambabu Singh ji will be given an honorarium of Rs 50 lakh by the state government. Also, the last rites of martyr soldier Rambabu Singh will be performed with police honours by the state government."

Earlier, Kumar paid heartfelt tribute to BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who was killed in action in cross-border firing by the Pakistan Army in the RS Pura sector of Jammu. Recognising his supreme sacrifice, the Chief Minister announced that his family will receive an honorarium from the state government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)