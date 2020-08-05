Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to the state to fulfil the desire of devotees for construction of a grand temple.

In a tweet, the chief minister cited a couplet from Ramayana and greeted devotees of Lord Ram with "Jai Shri Ram".

Also Read | Rangoli Depicting Ram Temple, Made at BJP Office in Gandhinagar: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

"On behalf of all Ram bhakts I extended my 'Ram Ram' to the Prime Minister who is coming to pious land of Uttar Pradesh to fulfil their much awaited desire of construction of grand and divine temple of Dashrath son's Shri Ramlalla in Awadhpuri (Ayodhya)," the CM said in another tweet in Hindi

The chief minister is in Ayodhya to oversee preparations for the bhoomi poojan of the temple.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live News Updates From Ayodhya: This Is a Signature Event, It Will Give a Glimpse of India's 'Unity in Diversity', Says Swami Chidananda Saraswati.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)