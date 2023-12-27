Lucknow, December 27: Ayodhya railway junction in Uttar Pradesh has been renamed as Ayodhya Dham junction, local MP Lallu Singh said on Wednesday. The announcement came days before the inauguration of the redevelopment railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ayodhya Railway Station Renamed As Ayodhya Dham Junction, Says BJP MP Lallu Singh

In a post on X, Singh said, "Ayodhya Junction has become Ayodhya Dham Junction." Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the renaming has been done respecting public sentiments, he said.

Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped station and newly built airport in the temple town on December 30. Weeks later on January 22, the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held in the presence of the prime minister.

