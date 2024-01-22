New Delhi, January 22: As the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla began at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda offered prayers and watched the live telecast of the grand ceremony at Jhandewalan Temple here in the national capital on Monday. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi led rituals during the ceremony at the temple.

JP Nadda offered prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple on the occasion of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi also watched the live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Birla Mandir in Delhi. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Leads Rituals in Traditional Outfit at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (See Pics and Video).

Live Telecast of ‘Pran Pratishtha’

The 51-inch-tall idol was unveiled at the Ram Temple on the occasion. Amid hymns and Vedic chants of mantras by priests, PM Narendra Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla. Outside, Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Begins Prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (See Pics and Videos).

The air in the premises was filled with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by invitees. Over 8,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony at the grand temple. Representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country are attending the historic ceremony. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, are also attending the ceremony.

