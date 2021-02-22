Panaji, Feb 22 (PTI) Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, who has been in a hospital in Goa since January 11 after an accident in which his wife and aide were killed, will be discharged on Wednesday.

A statement issued by Naik's office said he will be discharged from Goa Medical College and Hospital at 11:30am.

Naik's vehicle met with an accident while he and his wife and aide were returning from Karnataka on January 11. PTI

