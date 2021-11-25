New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Ministry of AYUSH has decided to re-examine the matter relating to the use of Ashwagandha leaves in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani drugs by constituting an expert group in this regard.

The ministry had earlier issued an advisory against the use of such leaves in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani (ASU) drugs.

In the wake of the ministry barring the use of Ashwagandha leaves (via letter dated October 6 to the ASU Drugs Manufacturing Association), representations had been received from ASU Drugs Manufacturing Industry partners, a statement by the ministry said.

The AYUSH ministry had also invited the stakeholders to discuss their concerns about the utilisation of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU products.

“Based on this discussion, the ministry has decided to re-examine the advisory issued to the drug manufacturers to refrain from using Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) leaves by setting up an expert group,” the statement said.

The expert group will make appropriate recommendations to the Government of India on the use of Ashwagandha leaves/Panchanga of Ashwagandha in ASU products based on scientific evidence, it added.

