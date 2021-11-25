Moga, November 25: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that he would sit on a hunger strike if chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi does not open files relating to sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and the sale of intoxicants.

Addressing a Congress workers' meeting, Sidhu said that if the state government eliminates the sand mafia and liquor mafia and deposits tax to the government, then the state government can get rid of its debt to a great extent. Also Read | Chennai: Police Arrests One for Molesting Woman Inside Moving Car, Two Absconding.

He further said that the chief minister in the state has been changed so that the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib issue could be resolved and the sand and liquor mafia could be abolished. He announced that if the Punjab government does not take action, he would keep raising his voice. Also Read | Farmers' Protest: 'Stir Will Continue Till Demands Are Met', Says Rakesh Tikait.

The state Congress president also took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is trying to impress the people of Punjab, but the state wants a resident of the state as the face of the chief minister.

