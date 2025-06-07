Patna (Bihar) [India], June 7 (ANI): Bihar is witnessing a healthcare revolution as the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) continues to transform the lives of millions across the state, particularly in rural areas. In a significant milestone, the state has helped beneficiaries save over Rs1000 crore in out-of-pocket medical expenses within a single year -- a testament to the scheme's growing reach and effectiveness.

Affordable and quality medical care is no longer a distant dream for the rural population of Bihar. Through relentless efforts by the State Health Agency (SHA), the state has achieved 100% coverage of all eligible families under the AB PM-JAY scheme. This has ensured that every entitled household receives the financial protection and medical assistance promised under India's largest publicly funded health insurance scheme.

The scope of healthcare delivery has further expanded with the integration of the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a state initiative aimed at widening the ambit of health coverage. This integration not only strengthens the infrastructure but also ensures that even more residents benefit from free and quality healthcare.

Currently, over 1100 hospitals are empanelled under the scheme in Bihar, and notably, 50% of these are private hospitals. This balanced participation of both public and private healthcare institutions has significantly enhanced service delivery, reduced waiting times, and brought medical care closer to the people.

The State Health Agency has launched a series of special initiatives to ensure seamless and corruption-free implementation. These include digital monitoring, robust grievance redressal mechanisms, regular audits, and on-ground awareness drives. The SHA's commitment is focused on plugging loopholes and ensuring that the real beneficiaries -- the people of Bihar -- are not left behind.

Officials believe that such transformative steps under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY are not only improving health outcomes but are also playing a pivotal role in reducing rural distress, preventing medical indebtedness, and empowering families economically and socially.

As Bihar sets new benchmarks in public healthcare delivery, the Ayushman Bharat scheme stands out as a shining example of how proactive governance and inclusive policies can change the face of rural healthcare in India. (ANI)

