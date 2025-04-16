New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Delhi government will launch Ayushman Cards for all income groups aged above 70 by the end of April 2025.

This initiative is part of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which aims to provide health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, along with other cabinet ministers, today chaired a meeting at which MLAs and officials from the state and central governments were present.

The meeting aimed to focus on implementing and distributing Ayushman cards and Opening Arogya Mandir in the National Capital.

"To implement Ayushman Bharat (scheme), which Delhi has received after years of waiting, we held a meeting today to ensure that all the cards are made and reach the public as soon as possible. All the MLAs have been assigned the task. Efforts are underway to extend benefits to senior citizens aged above 70. Work should start immediately to identify the location of 1139 Arogya Mandirs to be opened in every corner of Delhi, because Delhi has suffered a lot due to the time wasted by the previous governments. We do not want more time to be wasted. Our government will start working on this today," said Chief Minister Gupta.

Senior citizens aged 70 and above from all income groups are eligible for the Ayushman Card. The card provides health insurance coverage of up to Rs5 lakh per family per year, covering 1500+ medical procedures.

The Delhi government plans to open 1139 Arogya Mandirs across the city. These will offer healthcare services that are different from those offered by Mohalla clinics in structure and operation. The MLAs have been tasked with coordinating with District Magistrates to distribute existing Ayushman Cards and work on opening Arogya Mandirs.

"The MLAs have been directed to coordinate with District Magistrates (DMs) to distribute the existing Ayushman Cards as quickly as possible and also to work on the opening of Arogya Mandirs in all parts of the state," said Delhi CM Gupta.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh reiterated that the government will build 1139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs for the people of Delhi.

"Our target is to build 1139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs for the people of Delhi, and we will achieve this target. This was a matter of discussion. It was discussed how we can provide this facility to the elderly above 70 years of age as soon as possible. Our Arogya Mandirs will be totally different from Mohalla clinics, you will see the difference in structure and working. The people of Delhi will like it," he said.

A memorandum of understanding between the Delhi government and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for implementing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was signed on April 5 2025, in New Delhi.

After signing the MoU, the Delhi government officially launched PM ABHIM and started distributing Ayushman Bharat cards under PM JAY on April 10, 2025. (ANI)

