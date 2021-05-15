Jammu, May 15 (PTI) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad discussed the coronavirus situation with Jammu and Kashmir unit president G A Mir on Saturday, expressing concern over the high number of fatalities.

Days after being nominated as the head of party's COVID Task Force, Azad also reviewed the efforts of the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration to tackle the pandemic, a party spokesperson said.

Azad, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and Mir held detailed discussions over the current COVID situation amid reports of shortcomings in the required facilities, the spokesperson said.

The former Union health minister expressed deep concern over the high number of casualties, especially in Jammu, and urged for immediate measures to save the loss of lives, according to the spokesperson.

The leaders also discussed the reports of shortage of hospitals beds, medicine, ambulance services and other facilities and stressed the urgent need to address those on top priority, the spokesperson said.

They asked the LG administration to upgrade the health infrastructure on a war footing as the situation is "extremely disappointing" and needs to be contained to avoid further loss of lives.

"Both Azad and Mir urged the rank and file of the party to reach out and be in touch with the patients in hospitals or home quarantine and provide them all possible help by way of medicines, food packets, masks or arranging oxygen cylinders from private outlets or any other required help to ensure timely relief to patients," he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)