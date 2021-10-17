Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav events, a contingent including officers of all three armed forces wings, who began running from Jhansi on October 15, reached Agra on Saturday.

The contingent will reach Delhi after covering a distance of 350 km on October 21, said team leader Jogendra Chandna.

"The reason we started the run from Jhansi was because it is the place of Rani Laxmi Bai, who led one of the first fights for Independence against the British. We'll be reaching Delhi on October 21 and the reason we chose this date is that on October 21, Subhash Chandra Bose formed the first government in exile," said Jogendra Chandna.

The contingent comprises seven officers, including two women which will stop at 7 cities on their way and will run for 7 days.

"The contingent comprises seven officers from Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Army. We will run for seven days and will stop at seven cities," said Chandna. (ANI)

