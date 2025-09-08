New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): BJP leader Amit Malviya on Monday slammed the INDIA bloc candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudarshan Reddy for meeting fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad. He defined their meeting as a "shocking statement on probity in public life by someone aspiring for a high constitutional office".

In a post shared on X, BJP leader said, "B. Sudarshan Reddy, former Supreme Court judge and INDI Alliance's joint candidate, recently met fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad, who isn't even a Member of Parliament and has no vote in the VP electoral college. This isn't just terrible optics, it's a shocking statement on probity in public life by someone aspiring for a high constitutional office."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: One Terrorist Killed, One Soldier Hurt in Gunfight in Gudar Forest Area of Kulgam District.

He further targeted retired judges for being silent and called it "hypocrisy". "What's even more telling is the silence of the "usual suspects" -- retired judges and self-proclaimed custodians of constitutional morality. Their hypocrisy stands exposed," Malviya said.

Meanwhile, the Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and NDA's nominee CP Radhakrishnan.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 8, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Bharatiya Janata Party organised a 'Sansad Karyalaya'on Sunday, and it will also be held today as a practice session for its MPs on Monday to guide them on the voting process.

Meanwhile, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner for the INDIA bloc MPs on Monday evening at the Parliament annexe, a day before voting for the Vice-Presidential election.The meeting is to reinforce the opposition's unity and support for their VP candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, who is also supported by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons. The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)