Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 27 (ANI): Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for locally made products, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has called on citizens to wholeheartedly adopt 'Swadeshi' (indigenous) goods and services to help build a stronger and self-reliant India.

Highlighting the economic dimension of the Swadeshi movement, Ramdev urged citizens to boycott products from China, the United States, and Europe.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Ramdev said, "The people should support PM Modi's call for 'swadeshi' products because the PM wants to achieve the aim of the 'Viksit Bharat' and wants to make the country an economic and spiritual superpower. To achieve this, we need to boycott products from China, the US, and Europe. The day India starts using 'swadeshi', our economy will get stronger, and the Indian rupee will also become stronger against the Dollar, Pound, and Euro."

He also emphasised the importance of embracing traditional Indian practices in healthcare. "In the health sector, we should opt for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy," he said.

Ramdev also appealed to Indians to reconsider travel to foreign countries, particularly those he claimed are involved in anti-India activities. "We should avoid making trips to foreign nations, specifically to countries like Turkey."

Earlier in the day, addressing the public in Gujarat, PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise Made in India products and reduce dependence on imported goods.

"To truly contribute to our economy, we must set a clear and collective goal: by 2047, when India completes 100 years of independence, we will become a fully developed nation -- and we will do so without relying on foreign products," he said.

"No matter how profitable foreign goods may seem, our priority must be to support and promote products made in India. If you take a closer look at the items we use daily, you'll be surprised to see how many are still imported -- even something as sacred as our Ganesh idols is often manufactured abroad," he said further. (ANI)

