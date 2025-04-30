Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Wednesday and sought the blessings of Baba Mahakal.

The Yoga Guru also attended the Bhasma Aarti, which was performed, and thereafter, he proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, where he worshipped Baba Mahakal.

Also Read | Kolkata Rituraj Hotel Fire: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia of INR 2 Lakh for Families of Victims After 14 Killed in Massive Blaze in West Bengal.

The Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakal temple, and it is performed during the Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Speaking to reporters post worship, Ramdev said, "I am overwhelmed after worshipping Baba Mahakal and attending Bhasma Aarti for the first time in my life on the occasion of Akshya Tritiya. Mahakal is the biggest Mahatirtha of Yoga, Spirituality and transcendental powers. This place provides all kinds of supernatural powers in our lives. We have prayed to Baba Mahakal that all the bad times should be eradicated and our nation should remain safe."

Additionally, Yoga Guru also met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Ujjain, and the CM welcomed him by presenting a Shawl, a Shriphal and a portrait of Lord Mahakal on the occasion.

Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, Swami Ramdev said that the Indian government would give a befitting reply to the attackers.

"Shooting people by asking about their religion (Pahalgam terror attack) is an abominable sin committed by Pakistan. The Government of India will definitely give a reply to that. Baba Mahakal will also stand up against such people (attackers) and the truth will triumph," he added.

The terror attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at the popular Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals from across the country and one Nepalese citizen, leaving several others injured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)