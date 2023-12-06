Mathura (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Police detained about a dozen members of right-wing groups when they tried to march towards Shahi Idgah here, which they claim to be Shri Krishna's birthplace, on the 31st anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sailesh Kumar Pandey said, “Prohibitory orders are in place across the city; some people who tried to violate it were detained for a few hours to ensure law and order."

Additional police forces were also deployed across the city to avoid any untoward incident on the day.

Several right-wing groups had earlier announced to organise various programmes in Mathura on the occasion but the programmes were cancelled following the intervention of local administration.

Despite this, when the members of Hindu Mahasabha and some of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Samiti tried to march towards Shahi Idgah, despite the appeal of the administration, they were taken into custody, according to police.

Those detained include Swami Tarakeshwar and Dinesh Sharma of Sant Raksha Sangathan.

Similarly, three women and two men of the Agra unit of the Hindu Mahasabha were also detained by the police for violating prohibitory orders.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajashree Choudhury said, "'Pind daan', a last rite ritual, was done at the Vishram Ghat on the banks of Yamuna for karsevaks who were killed during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1990.”

Choudhury was referring to the 1990 incident in Ayodhya during which police had opened fire at karsevaks marching towards the city.

