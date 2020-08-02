New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Union minister Babul Supriyo said on Sunday that he was going into self-isolation as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive coronavirus.

Supriyo said he would undergo a COVID-19 test soon and would confine himself away from family members.

"I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening," the minister of state for environment tweeted.

"I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon," Supriyo said. "Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol."

Earlier in the day, Shah said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

The Union home minister also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves. PTI

