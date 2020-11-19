Gopeshwar, Nov 19 (PTI) The chardham yatra came to an end on Thursday with the closure of the portals of Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas for the winter season.

The temple gates were closed at 3.35 pm after an elaborate ritual performed by chief priest of the temple Ishwari Prasad Namboodri.

The closure of the Badrinath temple marks the conclusion of this year's chardham yatra, which had started late due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The remaining three Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have already been closed.

Garhwal Commissioner and Chardham Devasthanam Board CEO Ravinath Raman said over 1,45,000 yatris offered prayers at Badrinath during the yatra season.

The number of pilgrims to come to Uttarakhand on chardham yatra was 3,10,000, he said.

Restrictions imposed on the yatris due to COVID-19 such as daily limit on the number of pilgrims visiting the temples, wearing of masks and social distancing remained in place throughout the yatra season, Raman added.

