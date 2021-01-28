New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) BAE Systems said on Thursday it will showcase advanced platforms and weapon systems at the Aero India 2021 exhibition.

The British defence company, in a press release, said it will showcase a model of advanced trainer aircraft Hawk and laser guided rocket APKWS at the exhibition that would be held in Bengaluru from February 3-5.

"The complete BAE Systems portfolio will be available on audio/visual display, which includes video of the Mk45 Mod 4 Naval Gun System," the release said.

There will also be video of the M777 ultra-lightweight howitzer (ULH) at the company's stand, it added.

"Under an agreement between the US and Indian governments, the 155mm M777A2 ULH systems are being assembled, integrated, and tested in India by Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDSL), as part of the Make in India programme," the release said.

