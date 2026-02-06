Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma joined the celebrations after Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second Women's Premier League title with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, hailing the historic achievement as a repeat triumph for the franchise. RCB-W Win WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals Women Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat in Finals.

On February 5, RCB defeated DC in the WPL 2026 final, successfully chasing down a daunting target of 203 to lift the trophy for the second time. Soon after the win, Anushka took to Instagram to share a photo of the RCB Women's team celebrating with the trophy. Reacting to the milestone, she wrote, "RCB Women do it again. History repeated."

Anushka Sharma Celebrates RCB’s Second WPL Win – View Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli, the former RCB captain, also congratulated the WPL team on Instagram. He wrote, "Champions again. Keeping the rcb flag flying high and something that each one of you can be Proud of. To smriti @smriti_mandhana and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans @royalchallengers.bengaluru."

The final saw a dominant batting display from RCB, led by captain Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll. The pair stitched together a match-winning 165-run partnership that turned the game decisively in Bengaluru's favour. Mandhana played a captain's knock, smashing 87 runs off just 41 deliveries, including 12 fours and three sixes. Voll complemented her with a fluent 79 off 54 balls, laced with 14 boundaries.

Virat Kohli Congratulates RCB Women’s Team on Their WPL 2026 Victory

Chasing 203, RCB reached 204/4 in 19.4 overs. After the early dismissal of Grace Harris for 8, Mandhana and Voll took control of the chase. Although Delhi Capitals picked up three quick wickets towards the end to raise hopes of a comeback, Radha Yadav and Nadine de Klerk held their nerve. Radha sealed the win with back-to-back fours, finishing unbeaten on 12, as RCB crossed the line with two balls to spare.

Earlier, DC posted 203/4 in 20 overs, the highest total in a WPL final. Lizelle Lee (37 off 30) and Shafali Verma (20 off 13) provided a brisk start, while a 76-run third-wicket partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues (57 off 37) and Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 35) steadied the innings. Chinelle Henry's unbeaten 35 off 15 balls powered DC past the 200-run mark.

Mandhana was adjudged Player of the Match for her decisive knock. The victory further cemented RCB's recent success across formats. After breaking their title drought in 2024 under Mandhana's leadership, the franchise now holds both the WPL and IPL titles simultaneously.