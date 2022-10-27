Jammu, October 27: Explosive materials were recovered in a suspicious bag that was found near a taxi stand in Jammu Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, according to a police official.

Senior Superintendent of Police GRP Arif Rishu said that 18 detonators and some wires were recovered from the spot. Azam Khan Convicted in Hate Speech Case: SP Leader Gets 3-Year Jail Term Over Provocative Remarks on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Granted Bail.

Shortly after the incident, the dog squad and bomb disposal team reached the site to conduct probe. "We recovered a bag near the taxi stand at Jammu Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in 2 boxes were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the box. Materials have been seized," the SSP said. Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death, Assaults Her Parents in Bhavnagar; Arrested.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)