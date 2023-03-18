Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Saturday sent a notice to the organisers who are organising Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri event in Mira Road here under Section 149 of the CrPC.

After receiving a complaint from Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, police issued a notice.

"Baba should not say anything that hurts the sentiments of any saint or any other religious belief in his court. In the notice, it has been asked not to insult any religion or faith. The police will take cognizance of the spread of any superstition during the program and will take action against the organisers," the notice reads.

Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti had given a complaint to Mira Road Police after which the notice was issued to the organizers.

Talking to ANI, Suresh Khandelwal, organizer of Baba Dhirendra Shastri Darbar said, "In SK ground the Darbar will be held and around one lakh people are expected."

"The pass has been given to all the devotees to maintain discipline. The police force has been deployed and around 100-150 bouncers are there. During the darbar, around 2000 volunteers are deployed and a CCTV camera has been installed. We have made all the arrangements," he added.

"Opponents' work is to oppose. They do and say things to come into the limelight. We are Hindu and Sanatan people and we believe in saints and they (opponents) believe in opposing."

Today, the two-day court (darbar) of Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham will start in Mumbai.

Ahead of Baba Dhirendra Shastri Darbar, tight security has been made. Barricading has been done all around it and police are present outside the building.

Maharashtra Security Force personnel are also deployed for additional security.

"In view of the two-day program of Baba Bageshwar Dham, strict police arrangements have been made, 3 DCPs, 4 ACP and more than 100 policemen will be deployed during this program," said DCP Prakash Gaikwad.

"We have spoken to those who are opposing it, notice has also been given to them, and action will be taken against those who violate it," he added. (ANI)

