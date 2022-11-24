Lucknow, Nov 24 (PTI) A local court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari in connection with a case of taking illegal possession of a property.

District Judge SK Pande observed that prima facie there was evidence against the applicant and hence he was not entitled to anticipatory bail.

An FIR in the matter was lodged at Hazratganj police station on August 27, 2020.

It was alleged that Umar Ansari allegedly got the property executed in the name of his father and his brother by cheating.

