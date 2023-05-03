Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 3 (ANI): The members of Bajrang Dal were detained by the Police in Hyderabad for staging protest against the Congress for promising to ban Bajrang Dal on the lines of the Popular Front of India in Karnataka as proposed in party's election manifesto if the grand old party is voted to power.

Bajrang Dal protestors raised slogans against the Congress party in front of their party office against this announcement.

The Congress party on Tuesday in its manifesto for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections said it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

"We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations, read the Congress manifesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge here.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress manifesto.

In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress over the talks of banning Bajrang Dal and said the party was attempting to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

"It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had problems even with Lord Shri Ram and now it also has problems with those who say Jai Bajrangbali," PM Modi said in a public meeting.

Also, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Congress has lost its senses after making this announcement.

"The Congress has lost its senses. They are talking about banning the Bajrang Dal, which is a strong nationalist organisation, opposes terrorism and opposes Love Jihad. Bajrang Dal creates a sense of patriotism, including social service, and develops self-respect towards its religion and culture. They are comparing it with PFI, a terrorist organisation," Chouhan said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

