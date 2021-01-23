Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) A statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, his first in Mumbai, was unveiled in Colaba area on Saturday on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary in the presence of leaders of various parties.

Late Thackeray's son and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former CM Devendra Fadnavis, and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat attended the event.

The statue is located at the busy roundabout between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya and National Gallery of Modern Art in south Mumbai.

"It is an unforgettable moment in my life, like it is for every Shiv Sainik. There are some moments where you fall short of words to express your gratitude, and I think today is that day. Balasaheb remained cordial with all political parties at the personal level," the CM recalled.

Uddhav said he was thankful to leaders of various political parties who attended the unveiling event by keeping their political affiliations aside.

"My grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray always respected personal relations with political leaders irrespective of their ideological differences. This is a very important moment for us as his statue has finally come up here in Mumbai," said Aaditya Thackeray, state minister and son of CM Thackeray.

On the occasion, the CM felicitated Shashikant Wadke, who sculpted the statue.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was absent at the function as he was in Pune.

The state government had earlier named the upcoming Nagpur-Mumbai super communication highway after Bal Thackeray.

One of the hospitals run by the Mumbai civic body was also named after the Sena patriarch.

