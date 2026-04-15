Mandya (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri in Karnataka's Mandya.

Reflecting on India's vibrant, millennia-old civilisation, the Prime Minister emphasised the rare and unbroken continuity of traditions embodied by the 2000-year-old history of the Sri Adichunchanagiri Math. He commended the profound spiritual guidance of past luminaries like Dr. Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji and praised the current leadership for advancing this legacy with renewed vigour, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

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"This sacred institution has enriched our land with its tradition of service for generations," noted PM Modi.

Detailing the transformative role of great saints in society, the Prime Minister pointed out that Dr. Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji's spiritual prowess was deeply connected to resolving the struggles of the common man and rural youth.

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He elaborated on how the divine personality viewed devotion not as an escape, but as an active responsibility to uplift the masses. "True devotion is stepping forward to take responsibility for the welfare of society," affirmed PM Modi.

Highlighting the wide-ranging philanthropic initiatives of the Mahaswamiji, the Prime Minister noted the establishment of numerous educational institutions offering everything from primary schooling to professional degrees for underprivileged children.

He added that the Math's visionary approach to healthcare ensured that quality medical services reached everyone without discrimination. "Quality healthcare must be an accessible right for every citizen, not a privilege for a select few," asserted PM Modi.

Reflecting on Mahaswamiji's boundless compassion for all living beings, the Prime Minister commended his dedicated social movement to protect peacocks, linking it to both environmental conservation and India's cultural heritage.

Drawing from his personal observations at his Delhi residence, he shared his fond interactions with the national bird. "The peacock is not only our national pride but a profoundly beautiful and peaceful creature," remarked PM Modi. (ANI)

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