Balasore (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Odisha Police has arrested the Fakir Mohan College suspended principal Dilip Ghose in the Balasore self-immolation case, said officials on Monday.

"FM College suspended principal Dilip Ghose has been arrested," said Balasore Police.

A 20-year-old student set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the tragic incident. The incident occurred at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College.

Earlier today, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh slammed the BJP government over the Balasore self-immolation case, questioning how women can hope for justice when a female office-bearer of the ruling party's student organization herself faced such a fate.

Jairam Ramesh criticised the BJP government in Odisha, highlighting the state's poor record on women's safety and questioned the government's commitment to protecting women, citing the rise in sexual violence and crimes against women during the BJP's rule.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "How can women even hope for justice from the BJP government when several of its own leaders are embroiled in serious allegations of sexual harassment and anti-woman behavior?"

"Under BJP's rule, daughters are not safe anywhere--neither on campuses, nor on the streets, nor anywhere else," he added.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many demanding action against the accused and accountability from the college administration. The victim had reportedly complained to the principal about the harassment, but no action was taken, leading to the tragic incident.

Earlier in the day, AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, Head of Department (HoD) Department of Burns, Dr Sanjay Giri told ANI, "The patient is critical and is on life support and mechanical ventilator. We have checked her parameters, and we will continue the same treatment."

Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr Dillip Kumar Parida, said that AIIMS, Delhi, has advised to share the culture sensitivity report and continue the current treatment.

"The patient is still critical. Today, the patient has a temperature of approximately 102 degrees. The team has consulted AIIMS Delhi, they have advised sending a culture sensitivity report and continuing the current treatment. The patient is critical and stable," Dr Parida told ANI.

The victim's father said that she is suffering from 95 per cent burns.

"She has 95% burns. Doctors have said they are trying their best and are also in touch with AIIMS Delhi. CM sir also came here yesterday (Sunday). She had complained, but the principal did not pay heed to it," said the father, speaking to ANI.

The father demanded punishment for the perpetrator and adviced that all colleges in the state should have a counselling facility.

He said, "They had two to four complaints against the accused professor, and the college authorities asked me to wait for the internal committee report. My demand is that the culprit should be given the harshest punishment. There should be counselling in all the colleges of Odisha, and strict steps should be taken so that such an incident does not happen again."

Meanwhile, Balasore Police have arrested the accused professor, Samir Sahu, on Saturday after registering a case (229/2025) under various sections of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, including 108 (abetment to suicide) and 75(1)(iii) (sexual harassment).

The Odisha government have formed a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged harassment case. (ANI)

