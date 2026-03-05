Fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel – and the return of those iconic characters and their vicious power plays. But "The Devil Wears Prada 2" also shows us just how much fashion and media have changed since 2006.When the trailer for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" came out in early February, fans of the Hollywood favorite immediately recognized the familiar faces — seemingly untouched by the passage of more than 20 years.

But while the characters may look the same, their world has shifted, and it's the direction their lives are taking that's creating intrigue. Rather than revisiting the original story for the sake of nostalgia, the new film positions itself as a contemporary update.

After all, the worlds of fashion and media are walking a very different runway than they were in 2006.

Within 24 hours, the trailer had amassed more than 222 million views and climbed to fifth place on YouTube's trending charts. The message was clear: the world was ready for the return of Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel.

Why the sequel strikes a chord now

Miranda, played by Meryl Streep, is returning as editor-in-chief to the former-top-dog fashion magazine "Runway" — but the world she reenters has changed dramatically: Print media is fighting for survival. Now, influencers set trends and algorithms decide who stays relevant. The sequel tackles those new power dynamics head-on.

Directing fashion was once the domain of an exclusive circle; today, it's all about content. Social media is more popular than the runway, and clicks are the ultimate currency.

Miranda doesn't seem to fully grasp that shift. In the trailer, she comes across as a woman intent on defending the old order — uncompromising, yet perhaps blind to the structural changes around her. She wields her trademark blend of confidence and disdain even as traditional magazines face decline.

Her former assistant Emily, now the CEO of a luxury conglomerate, controls the advertising budgets Miranda's magazine depends on to survive. The brewing power struggle between them promises the quick-witted commentary fans loved in the original. Andy is back, too, played by Anne Hathaway. She's so polished and self-assured that Miranda doesn't recognize her at first. And, of course a fan favorite, Nigel, played by Stanley Tucci, once again serves as the story's moral compass.

The trailer doesn't reveal much more about the plot, but the tone appears tougher — more contemporary and more political than the first film.

#MeToo changed the conversation

Nearly a decade after the #MeToo movement began, there's a greater awareness of unequal power structures. Many companies now hold compliance and diversity among their core cultural values. Poor leadership now risks more than just reputational damage — it drives away top talent. In 2006, audiences were able to view a boss like Miranda as an eccentric genius. These days, that view doesn't sit well with audiences. #MeToo pushed abuses of power, violations of personal boundaries and toxic workplaces into the spotlight — consequences come harder and faster now.

At the same time, many women in leadership positions are still navigating what's expected of them. Women today are criticized for being too harsh if they refuse to display weakness, or too soft for the task simply because of their gender. Harassment, body shaming and hate speech remain everyday realities, especially on social media.

The sequel has an opportunity to reframe its female characters. Miranda, in particular, presents a chance to examine how female power can be portrayed on screen beyond the caricatures of two decades ago.

More than a nostalgia sequel

The return of Meryl Streep and the original cast makes the sequel a cinematic event by default. Fans can revisit iconic locations, memorable looks, and razor-sharp dialogue, alongside new characters and cameo appearances from figures in the fashion world. The soundtrack also bridges past and present, with Madonna’s"Vogue" featured prominently in the trailer.

Still, the sequel appears to be aiming for more than nostalgia. It suggests a mix of fan service and pointed, contemporary industry satire. Above all, it marks the return of Miranda — one of the defining film characters of the 21st century — while hinting at a future that will continue to reshape fashion, power and media.

This article was translated from German.

