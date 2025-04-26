Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Noida International Airport and nearby areas is prohibited, police said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Mishra said, "Drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) cannot be flown above the airport and surrounding areas."

"Doing this without permission will be considered a legal offence, and constitutional action will be initiated after registering an FIR. We want to give this message to make people aware and warn them," ADCP Mishra added.

The Noida International Airport, located in Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar, was declared a Red Zone on 8 October 2024, as per the instructions of the Civil Aviation Ministry, DGC (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), and security agencies, ADCP Mishra said.

On November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Noida International Airport is planned in 1334 hectares area at Jewar in the Yamuna Expressway International Development Authority (YEIDA) notified area of district Gautam Budhha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The airport will be strategically located at about 72 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport, about 52 kilometers from Noida, about 130 kilometers from Agra and about 90 kilometers from Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Dadri. (ANI)

