Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Resident doctors of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Department of Orthopaedics showcased their exceptional knowledge and skills by winning the prestigious PG quiz at the mid-term meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Orthopaedic Association (UPOA).

Competing against 16 teams from across the State, the BHU team, comprising Dr. Dilip Kumar and Dr. Satyam Kumar, emerged victorious under the able mentorship of esteemed faculty members Dr. Amit Rastogi, Dr. Ajit Singh, and Dr. Sanjay Yadav.

The competition, held on Sunday, highlighted the residents' dedication and hard work in the field of orthopaedics. Their success not only reflects their individual efforts but also the supportive environment fostered by their mentors and the department.

In addition to the quiz victory, Dr. Sanjay Yadav was honoured with a fellowship certificate from UPOA, recognising his contributions and commitment to the advancement of orthopaedics.

This remarkable achievement underscores the excellence of BHU's orthopaedic program and its commitment to nurturing future leaders in the medical field. (ANI)

