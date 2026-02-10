New Delhi, February 10: Delhi Police are probing the case of three people, including a woman, found dead inside a car in the Peeragarhi area of the national capital, with the investigation reportedly leading to a baba seen with the victims before their deaths. According to police sources, CCTV footage from the day of the incident shows the baba seated in the front seat of the car along with one of the deceased, identified as Randhir. Sources said the baba had met the three victims prior to their deaths and was acquainted with them, making him a possible crucial link in the case. Delhi: 3 Bodies Found Inside Car on Peeragarhi Flyover, Police Suspect Suicide.

However, a senior Delhi Police official clarified that as of now, no case has been registered and nothing has been established, ruling out any detention at this stage. " "All aspects of the investigation are open. We are questioning people and trying to recreate the sequence of events to understand what might have happened," the official said. Financial Dispute Leads to Double Suicide in Delhi: Couple Jumps in Front of Moving Train Near Palam, Police Recover Suicide Note.

The incident came to light on Sunday after Delhi Police received a PCR call reporting three people lying unconscious inside a car near the Peeragarhi flyover. Upon reaching the spot and opening the vehicle, police found the bodies of Randhir, Shivnaresh and Laxmi. Police sources said the car in which the bodies were found had been parked at the spot for nearly an hour. Further investigation is underway.

