New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will embark on a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday with an aim to bolster bilateral military cooperation.

Gen Ahmed is set to begin his visit to India by paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, officials said.

The visiting general will also be accorded a guard of honour at the South Block lawns in the Raisina Hills.

Later in the day, Gen Ahmed is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

Gen Ahmed is also likely to meet Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Gen Pande visited Bangladesh in July last year during which both sides vowed to expand their military cooperation. It was his first trip abroad after taking the reins of the 1.2 million strong force.

