New Delhi/Agartala, Jul 16 (PTI) The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is "delaying" the identity confirmation of their 12 citizens stranded at the India-Bangladesh international border (IB) in Tripura for the last six days, the Border Security Force said on Thursday.

The Tripura frontier of the BSF issued a statement in Agartala, saying despite providing "evidence" to their counterparts -- the BGB -- about the vital details of the stranded Bangladeshis, held up along the IB in the Sepahijala district of the state, the border force of the neighbouring country has not responded "positively."

The Bangaldeshi group -- comprising 4 females, a male and a 7 children -- was intercepted by a BSF patrol on July 11 along the IB.

The BSF said it had handed over, after a battalion commander level meeting on July 14, supporting documents as evidence that proved the identity of the 12 stranded Bangladeshi nationals.

The documents included their photographs, home address, family tree chart and a CD that contained voice and video conversation between one of the stranded Bangla citizen Kulsum Bibi (60) with her son who resides in Bangladesh, the BSF said.

"But, still BGB did not respond with some positive outcome. As per the understanding between the BSF and BGB, women and children apprehended at the international border have to be handed over or accepted by the either force subject to confirmation of their nationality, immediately after apprehension, treating them as victims of human trafficking."

"However, Bangladesh authorities have been delaying such confirmation despite evidences handed over to BGB by BSF during the Commandant level flag meeting," the BSF said.

Hence, it said, the 12 Bangladeshi nationals are still stranded on the border and they are being provided basic amenities by BSF and locals on humanitarian grounds.

The BSF said a company commander level meeting was also held on the day of their apprehension (July 11) at the BGB post named 'Kasba'.

"The BGB commander denied to accept the 12 Bangladeshi nationals that day as they were not in possession of any valid documents to establish their identity as Bangaldeshis."

"However, BGB assured that verification of their addresses will be carried out and thereafter suitable decision will be taken," the BSF statement said.

The BSF subsequently escalated the issue to a senior BGB commanders of the area and they were asked to "take back" the 12 people on the basis of their home address revealed by them.

"However, no satisfactory reply was received from BGB," the BSF said.

The BSF said all the 12 people belong to Harikula village under Chandina police station of Cumilla district in Bangladesh.

As per the BSF, the youngest member of this group is 2-year-old.

