Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, visited the Western Naval Command here on Wednesday.

He was received by Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, who is flag officer commanding-in-chief of the western naval command, the Navy said.

The current visit of the Bangladesh navy chief to India is significant as it coincides with the golden celebration of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

The two admirals discussed various issues pertaining to enhancing and strengthening jointmanship, interoperability, training, anti-terrorism collaboration and overall bi-lateral co-operation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations, the navy said.

India and Bangladesh are bound by a common history, culture and language. The co-operation between the nations in the War of 1971 is still rejoiced with great pride and fondness by peoples of both the nations, it said in a statement.

"Admiral Hari Kumar brought out during the exchange that India is proud to have contributed to the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. And that as a nation, India has immense respect for the role played and sacrifices made by the proud people of Bangladesh in the war," the navy added.

He also said that Indians are participating in many commemorative events of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh liberation.

Hari Kumar also assured the visiting CNS that all assistance required for the successful conduct of the International Fleet Review by Bangladesh in 2022 will be extended.

