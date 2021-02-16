New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Bangladesh Navy ship Prottoy, commanded by Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah, visited Mumbai for two days on Sunday and Monday.

The ship had a crew of 137 personnel and was docked at the Mumbai Port Trust for these two days, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, routine courtesy call-ons, social get togethers, exchange visits and other sports fixtures between the visitors and host naval personnel were avoided, it said.

This visit of Prottoy to Mumbai is significant as the two countries recently celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

To commemorate the occasion, for the first time, a marching contingent and a military band from Bangladesh participated in India's Republic Day Parade on January 26.

India also celebrated the 50th anniversary year of the country's victory in the 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh (formerly known as East Pakistan).

