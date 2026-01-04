Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], January 4 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh, commenting on the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, said that the situation in the neighbouring country is deeply disturbing and has caused widespread sadness among the people of West Bengal.

Ghosh said here on Sunday that whatever is happening in Bangladesh is not right and alleged that Hindus are facing inhuman atrocities there. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, "Whatever is happening in Bangladesh is not right. The central government is doing whatever it should from our side, but the people of West Bengal are deeply saddened by the inhuman atrocities against Hindus there. We want elections to happen there and the government to come into power so that this can stop."

Reacting to reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman, Ghosh welcomed the move. He said, "Thanks to BCCI, just like the Pakistani players, Bangladeshi players should not be allowed to play in India."

His remarks come amid growing political reactions in India over the situation in Bangladesh and renewed debate over the participation of players from neighbouring countries in Indian sports leagues.

Earlier, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Priyank Kharge launched sharp criticism against the BJP and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were instructed to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

Reacting to the development, Tharoor wrote on X, questioning the rationale behind the decision and warning against mixing religion, nationality and sport. "Recalling my views on the subject, now that @bcci has deplorably pulled the plug on Mustafizur Rahman. And what if the Bangladeshi player in question had been Litton Das or Soumya Sarkar? Who are we punishing here: a nation, an individual, his religion? Where will this mindless politicising of sport lead us?" Tharoor said.

Earlier, responding to criticism over Mustafizur's selection by KKR, Tharoor had said that cricket should not be burdened with political disputes. "Mustafizur Rahman is a cricketer and has nothing to do with any of these things. He has not been personally accused of any hate speech or condoning or defending any attacks. Mixing these two things is simply not fair," he had told reporters.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge echoed similar sentiments and questioned the role of the BCCI, the ICC and the Union government in the controversy. Speaking on the issue, Kharge said the rules governing player participation should have been clearly framed at the outset. "What is the point of questioning a franchise or its owner? The rules are set by the BCCI and are overseen by the ICC. Why is nobody questioning the BCCI, the ICC or the Home Minister?" he asked.

Kharge also accused the ruling establishment of selectively invoking nationalism for profit. "If the BCCI really cares about people's sentiments, why are IPL auctions held outside India? Why was IPL played in Abu Dhabi during Covid? You don't see the English Premier League or the NFL conducting auctions outside their countries," he said. Kharge alleged that nationalism was being used conveniently while commercial interests were prioritised.

On BJP leaders targeting actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and branding him a "traitor", Kharge said the blame should lie with those who frame and enforce the rules. "If following the law makes someone a traitor, then those who made the law should also be called out. Instead of questioning Congress leaders, ask the current regime," he said.

Earlier in the day, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI that BCCI had asked KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman "due to the recent developments" and had permitted the franchise to replace him. Mustafizur was picked by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction in December last year. (ANI)

