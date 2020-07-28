New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A 37-year-old Bangladeshi man involved in human trafficking was arrested along with his two associates during a raid on a house in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar, police said on Monday.

The accused, Mohammad Raqibul Hasan, hails from Dhaka and was staying here illegally after his tourist visa expired in 2018, they said.

His associates, Ankit (20) and Rajesh (26), both hail from Kaithal village in Haryana, the police said.

Ahead of Independence Day, an intensive tenant verification drive has been launched in Delhi. As part of this, a police team raided a house in Subhash Nagar on July 23 and found the accused, they said, adding that a fake Aadhaar card was found in his possession.

The police said his original Bangladeshi passport has also been found.

During interrogation, the man revealed that he and his associate Ariful Rehman resided at a house in Subhash Nagar. The two are involved in illegal trafficking. They also forged visas and passports, Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.

They targeted Bangladeshi and Nepalese citizens and sent them to different European and other Western countries, he said.

The accused was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Foreigner Act was registered against him, the DCP said.

The police said they seized eight passports of citizens from three different countries, a UV currency checking machine, a paper laminator, a fake Aadhaar card, a fake stamp of the Italian High Commission, a fake rent agreement and mobile phones from them.

