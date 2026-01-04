Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 4 (ANI): Tripura Security personnel detained a Bangladeshi national and an Indian tout from the Kamalnagar area under Sonamura Police Station in Sepahijala district of Tripura, officials said.

According to police sources on Saturday, the duo was intercepted during routine surveillance and verification in the Sonamura-Kamalnagar area. Following the detention, a case has been registered at the Sonamura Police Station regarding the incident.

The Bangladeshi national has been identified as Main Uddin, son of Basir Miah, a resident of Jamalpur under the Sadar Sub-Division of Feni district in Bangladesh. The Indian national has been identified as Anik Hossain, son of Kadir Miah, a resident of Kamalnagar, Ward No. 06, under Sonamura Police Station in Sepahijala district. Police said Anik Hossain was acting as a tout, allegedly facilitating illegal movement.

Both accused persons were produced before the competent court on Saturday, police officials informed. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of the illegal movement and to identify possible links with cross-border networks.

On Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a 19-year-old Bangladeshi national near the International Border (IB) in the Gajansoo area of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the individual has been identified as Shariful Islam Bhuiyan, son of Mozibul Haque Bhuiyan, a resident of Adra in Comilla district of Bangladesh. The BSF handed over the Bangladeshi national to the Border Police Post (BPP), Gajansoo (Police Station Kanachak), and further interrogation is underway.

Meanwhile, BSF officials said the force will soon launch 'Operation Sard Hawa' (cold wind) across the challenging terrains of the Kashmir frontier, key security posts in Jammu, and the vast desert stretches of Rajasthan along the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control (LoC), aimed at foiling potential infiltration attempts taking advantage of reduced visibility due to dense winter fog.

Officials told ANI that the operation is expected to be launched at an appropriate time next month and will continue till the end of January, with a focus on strengthening border security during the critical period ahead of Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)

