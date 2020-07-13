Banihal/Jammu, July 13 (PTI) Authorities in Ramban district on Monday announced re-imposition of restrictions in Banihal town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to tackle growing cases of coronavirus.

Ramban District Magistrate Nazim Zai Khan said the restrictions are being re-imposed in the interest of the safety and well-being of the public at large.

Also Read | India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 63.02% : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

"With the post lockdown opening of Tehsil Banihal it has been noticed that there has been a considerable increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and a potential threat of spread of infection through public transport, markets and social gatherings," Khan said in his order.

The order said all the shops and business establishments except medical shops, vehicle workshops and works allowed through passes issued by the district magistrate under the territorial jurisdiction of the tehsil would remain closed till further orders.

Also Read | Indian News Media Captured by Fascist Interests, TV Channels Spreading Hate Filled Narrative: Rahul Gandhi.

"The rooster for operationalisation of shops and business establishments in Banihal ordered earlier by this office or by SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) Banihal shall remain suspended," it said.

According to the order, there will be complete restriction on public transport in the tehsil.

However, ambulances, travellers with valid passes and vehicles plying on the national highway with essential commodities to and fro Srinagar are exempted from the ban.

Police were also directed to facilitate the movement of vehicles engaged by the district disaster management authority Ramban for COVID-19 management or transportation of travellers after completion of quarantine period, the order said.

The Banihal sub-divisional magistrate has been directed to ensure deployment of magistrates at all prominent places within territorial jurisdiction of the tehsil, while duty magistrates have been asked to ensure adherence to SOPs regarding universal usage of face masks and social distancing.

The committee constituted for sampling was asked to ensure sampling of vulnerable, immunocompromised people and service providers in all red zones.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)